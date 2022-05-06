1987: The Arizona Court of Appeals decides Maricopa County Health Department v. Harmon

Like Jacobson v. Massachusetts, this case upheld the ability of the government to exclude students from public schools if they failed to comply with vaccine mandates . The court rejected the argument that a child’s right to an education would supersede the state’s need to protect other students from an infectious disease because even if unconfirmed, the risk of infection was too likely.

[Pictured: A middle school student shows proof of immunization against measles in April of 1989.]