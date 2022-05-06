ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

2015: California becomes the first state to eliminate personal belief exemptions to vaccines for children in public and private schools

By Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
 5 days ago

In 2015, an outbreak of measles occurred among children in California who visited Disneyland and another theme park. Some parents were believed to be claiming a religious exemption to avoid getting their children vaccinated. Since 2015, five more states have eliminated vaccine exemptions in public schools: Connecticut, Mississippi, Maine, New York, and West Virginia.

