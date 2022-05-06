ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

1980: All 50 states have laws requiring vaccines for children to attend public schools

By Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ta4PO_0fVFQHst00

In many states, the mandates applied to children at all grade levels and those in licensed preschool settings. The required vaccines were either specified in the law itself or were chosen by the state health officer or state board of health. By the 1998–1999 school year, 46 states, with the exception of Louisiana, Michigan, South Carolina, and West Virginia, had vaccine requirements for all grade levels from kindergarten through 12th grade.

You may also like: The best streaming services for football in 2021

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
State
South Carolina State
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Schools#State Board Of Health
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin election investigator’s salary cut in half

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former state Supreme Court justice hired to investigate the 2020 election in battleground Wisconsin will receive only half of his taxpayer-funded salary while he pauses the review to fight five lawsuits, the Assembly speaker said Wednesday. Michael Gableman may revive the investigation if courts...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wyoming News

The 10 States with the Most Suspended/Revoked Licenses

Committing certain driving infractions may lead to a suspended or revoked driver’s license. While both punishments mean you’re no longer legally allowed to drive, a revoked license is far more serious. A suspended license is a temporary punishment, either for a set length of time or until the driver completes a certain task, such as paying unpaid traffic tickets. When a license is revoked, it’s gone for good—although the driver may be able to get a new license at some point. ...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Wyoming News

Highway to the Danger Zone: States with the Worst Drivers (2019)

Click here to see the 10 States with the Worst Drivers report for 2021 . Some states lead the country in GDP or tourism, but which should be known for their bad drivers? When it comes to operating a motor vehicle, not all drivers pass with flying colors. While some boast a perfect record, others find themselves facing speeding violations, citations, DUIs, or other traffic infractions over the course of...
TRAFFIC
Wyoming News

These are the States that Really Need Road Repairs (2019)

Does your state have too many cracks in its roads? They’re all too familiar sights on American roads: small cracks that spider through black pavement or large potholes that send an unsettling jolt through any vehicles that drive over them. Keeping roads in tip-top shape is very important —transporting people, products, and food to many parts of the country would be impossible without them— and yet the task often falls...
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Watch Your Back: States with the Most Tailgating Violations

Click here to see the 10 States with the Most Tailgating report for 2021. Tailgating is one of the most annoying driving behaviors. These are the states whose drivers are most guilty of following too closely. It is a beautiful day outside, and, as the cliche goes, the sun is shining and the birds are chirping. You’re on your way to do something outdoors, until all of a sudden your...
COLORADO STATE
Wyoming News

Manic Motorists: States with the Most Reckless Drivers

Click here to see the 10 States with the Most Reckless Drivers report for 2020. Operating a motor vehicle is a responsibility that some do not take seriously. We’ve all seen that driver who weaves dangerously in and out of traffic on the freeway, or who tailgates mercilessly…perhaps some of us have even been those drivers (though we’d rather not admit it). ...
TRAFFIC
Wyoming News

Battle of the Sexes: The “Male Penalty” in Car Insurance (2019)

*Updated with additional data* Sugar and spice and the price is nice! Women pay less, on average, for car insurance than men, but by how much? In all but six states nationwide, it is legal to incorporate gender into automotive insurance rate pricing. Defenders of these policies will argue that this is for good reason. According to the Facts and Statistics: Highway Safety report by the Insurance Information Institute, male...
CARS
Wyoming News

Are Car Insurance Costs on the Rise in Your State? (2020)

As we enter a new decade, which states have been seeing car insurance prices fall and which are trending higher and higher? No one likes paying car insurance bills; and no one likes the idea of those bills getting more and more expensive, especially when others’ are getting increasingly cheaper. It’s no breaking news which state is home to the priciest auto insurance policies. Michigan has historically sky-high premiums, charging...
GEORGIA STATE
Wyoming News

The Most Caring Cities in the U.S. in 2022

Everyone must do their part to give back to the community, and residents in these cities go above and beyond to lend a helping hand. After yet another long year, plenty of Americans are hoping to turn over a new leaf in 2022. As the new year begins, it’s essential to acknowledge all the people across the nation that have striven day-in and day-out to support the rest of their community members. Many Americans—including nurses, teachers, therapists, doctors, and more—devote their careers to caring for...
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Most Dangerous Cities for Driving (2020)

Despite warnings from the nation’s experts against traveling to see loved ones during the pandemic, millions of Americans are still projected to hit the roads between Christmas and the New Year. Some of the busiest days of the year for driving occur around Christmas and New Year’s. According to Statista, 50.6 million Americans traveled this year for Thanksgiving, down only 4.7 million from 2019. Based on data from past years, this number will likely more than double for Christmas and New Year’s. ...
TRAFFIC
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy