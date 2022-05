Click here to see the 10 States with the Most Tailgating report for 2021. Tailgating is one of the most annoying driving behaviors. These are the states whose drivers are most guilty of following too closely. It is a beautiful day outside, and, as the cliche goes, the sun is shining and the birds are chirping. You’re on your way to do something outdoors, until all of a sudden your...

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO