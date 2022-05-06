ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

1922: The US Supreme Court decides Zucht v. King

By Office on War Information // Library of Congress
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJo0v_0fVFQ4Uh00

In the case of Zucht v. King, the United States Supreme Court decided that unvaccinated students could be constitutionally excluded from attending schools in the district of San Antonio, Texas. The decision upheld the right of local governments to require vaccinations as a condition for attending public schools, ruling that unvaccinated individuals could be denied access to education . The court argued that public health trumps an individual's right to education.

