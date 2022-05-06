ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

1944: The US Supreme Court decides Prince v. Massachusetts

By Bettmann // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nt7dd_0fVFQ2jF00

The court ruled that mandating childhood vaccines comes under the doctrine of parens patriae , in which the state exerts authority over child welfare. In their decision, the justices wrote that parental authority is not absolute and can be restricted if doing so is in the child’s best interest. They went on to say freedom of religion does not give parents the right to expose their community or their child to a communicable disease, or the child to the possibility of illness or death.

You may also like: The best streaming services for sports in 2021

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Supreme Court#Freedom Of Religion#State Supreme Court#Child Welfare
Wyoming News

Battle of the Sexes: The “Male Penalty” in Car Insurance (2019)

*Updated with additional data* Sugar and spice and the price is nice! Women pay less, on average, for car insurance than men, but by how much? In all but six states nationwide, it is legal to incorporate gender into automotive insurance rate pricing. Defenders of these policies will argue that this is for good reason. According to the Facts and Statistics: Highway Safety report by the Insurance Information Institute, male...
CARS
Wyoming News

United Hacks of America: States with the Highest Rates of Identity Theft

Are you really who you say you are? In all seriousness, identity theft isn’t some fantastic conspiracy out of a high-stakes caper film. It’s a common, everyday phenomenon, and hundreds of millions of dollars are lost each year as a result of these schemes. A Javelin Strategy & Research study from earlier this year suggests that 16.7 million people fell victim to identity fraud in 2017, which encompasses all uses of one’s personal information for illegal financial gain. Identity theft, specifically, is unauthorized access to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wyoming News

These 10 States are in Dire Need of Road Repair

The least we can expect from our roads is functionality. But America’s infrastructure is crumbling, and many states across the nation are paying the price. The United States recently earned a D+ rating from the American Society of Civil Engineers’ 2017 Infrastructure Report Card . Furthermore, the country ranks ninth in the world for infrastructure, according to the World Economic Forum . Poorly maintained roads and bridges are not economically sustainable, as roadways are vital elements of local supply chains and the national economy. ...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

Sen. Case censured by his own party in Fremont County

The Fremont County GOP voted Monday evening to censure Sen. Cale Case for acting “contrary to the will of the governed and the Wyoming Republican Party platform.” Case, who’s known for his libertarian leanings and willingness to deviate from the party line at times, seemed unfazed after the 11-7 vote. “Truly, I believe the high-water mark for their movement has passed,” Case told a reporter the morning after the vote....
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy