1944: The US Supreme Court decides Prince v. Massachusetts

The court ruled that mandating childhood vaccines comes under the doctrine of parens patriae , in which the state exerts authority over child welfare. In their decision, the justices wrote that parental authority is not absolute and can be restricted if doing so is in the child’s best interest. They went on to say freedom of religion does not give parents the right to expose their community or their child to a communicable disease, or the child to the possibility of illness or death.

