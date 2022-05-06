ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Why I'm running

By Dustin Manwaring
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with the sacrifice of time from my young family and my law practice, I serve in our citizen Legislature because I believe I can and am making a difference by working hard for the people in Pocatello. I believe that respect is earned and not expected. I believe that honesty...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Let’s vote well this primary

I am passionate about Idaho. Think about it we have a “Representative Government.” If we don’t vote our sovereignty is lost and our way of life dies. My love and passion beat strongest for Idahoans who in 1890 chose to become a new state, the 43rd, in this great nation. They knew that Idaho was conceived in Liberty and then dedicated themselves to the proposition, that all men and women are created equal1. Joyfully we have the opportunity to rededicate ourselves to that proposition with OUR vote.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Eye on Boise: A surprising endorsement

BOISE — With fifth-term Sen. Fred Martin facing a GOP primary challenge from current first-term state Rep. Codi Galloway, District 15 residents who requested absentee ballots likely were surprised to see a certain endorsement in a letter Martin sent out to voters last week. The endorsement, one of 15...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pocatello, ID
Elections
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizen Legislature#Native American#Idaho State Young#Republican
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho’s death row inmates and execution process

BOISE, Idaho — It has been nearly a decade since the state of Idaho has executed someone on death row. However, one of Idaho’s longest-serving death-row inmates has made the headlines. Gerald Pizzuto has been on death row for three decades, but earlier this year, the Commission of Pardons and Parole voted to reduce his death sentence to life in prison since Pizzuto is terminally ill and is no longer a threat to anyone.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Elections
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Leading Causes of Death in Idaho

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 1, 2022, seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in Idaho are associated with an aging or obese population. Interestingly, as of 2019, an Idahoan’s life expectancy was 79.5 years of age, ranking thirteenth in the...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Issues Water Curtailment Order for the Snake River Region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water managers have issued the first water curtailment order for the year as water levels on the Snake River are expected to come up short. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) on Thursday sent 328 groundwater users with junior water rights notice of possible curtailment as early as May 20. The IDWR predicts a shortfall of around 162,6000 acre-foot of water to senior priority water users on the Eastern Snake River Plain for the season. "The shortfall prediction means that IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979 in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a ground water district," said the state agency in the announcement. The junior water rights users have until May 20, to join one of the seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain, or show how their plan would not impact senior water rights users, to avoid curtailment, according to IDWR. "By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR in a prepared statement. At the end of April, the IDWR declared a drought emergency for more than half of the state.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy