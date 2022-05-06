ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall and Rutschman Stand Out in Bowie Loss

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox had their hitting once again stifled by the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday Afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium, as they dropped the third game of their six-game series 6-1. Despite taking an early lead and drawing 11 walks for the second-consecutive day, Bowie only went 0-for-5 at the plate with runners in scoring position, and stranded 14 runners on base.

Bowie made the first strike in the contest after drawing out two long innings against right-hander Cole Henry. After using 44 pitches in just the first two innings, and stranding three runners on base, Bowie drew three walks in the third inning, chasing Henry from the game. When reliever Andrew Lee opened with an early wild pitch, Adley Rutschman raced home from third base to score the game’s first run. Lee (W, 2-1) eventually worked into the sixth inning, only allowing two hits and striking out four batters as Harrisburg pushed ahead into the lead. Harrisburg got two clean outings from lefty Matt Cronin and righty Reid Schaller, and Bowie was held scoreless in the ninth by Alberto Guerrero. The Baysox got runners on base in every inning except the seventh, and put runners into scoring position in five different innings.

In what turned out to be his only start for Bowie, top left-handed prospect DL Hall opened the morning strong for Bowie, retiring the first six batters of the game with four strikeouts mixed in. With his fastball routinely sitting in the high 90s, and reaching 100 miles per hour twice, Hall (L, 0-1) eventually struck out six batters, but was lifted in the fourth inning after allowing two base hits. When reliever Tyler Burch took over for Bowie, Dondrei Hubbard lined a single to right field, scoring both of Hall’s runners.

Rico Garcia took 1.2 innings for Bowie after being added to the roster on Tuesday, and held Harrisburg scoreless while striking out two batters. Nolan Hoffman took the seventh inning, but allowed another pair of runs on an RBI single by Taylor Gushue, and a sacrifice fly by Wilson Garcia. Easton Lucas took the final two innings for Bowie, but allowed a two-run home run to Hubbard in the eighth as Bowie’s deficit grew.

The loss is Bowie’s ninth in their last 11 total games, and drops their record to 10-13 on the season. Bowie and Harrisburg will continue their six-game series at Prince George’s Stadium on Friday, with the first pitch of the fourth game scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs Fall 2-0 in a Pitchers’ Duel

(Waldorf, MD, May 10, 2022)  The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs could not capitalize on a strong performance from their pitching staff.   Denson Hull (L, 1-1), allowed only one earned run across six innings and sports a 0.47 ERA through four starts.  But the Gastonia Honey Hunters needed only two runs to pick up their league-leading 14th win of the […]
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Gussio, Fitz-Patrick Headline the All-United East Women’s Lacrosse Teams

LATHAM, N.Y. – The United East Conference office released the 2022 All-United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Teams Thursday afternoon. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team landed seven on the all-conference teams plus grabbed two of the four major awards. Senior Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) was tabbed the United East Offensive Player of the […]
SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Title Town: St. Mary’s College women bring home fourth Lacrosse title

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team claimed the United East Conference’s automatic qualifying bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament on a rainy, windy Saturday afternoon by capturing the United East Championship. Top-seeded St. Mary’s College (12-5) won the United East crown in its […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Men’s Tennis Claims NCAA AQ

LATHAM, N.Y. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team earned the automatic qualifier (AQ) to the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships Sunday with a 5-0 victory Sunday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (15-3), the United East Conference champion, shut out SUNY Delhi (9-6), the North Atlantic Conference champion, in the United East/NAC […]
TENNIS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Finish Fifth at C2C Championships

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) picked up a runner-up finish in the discus throw on Saturday at the 2022 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Christopher Newport University. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team finished fifth in the six-team field […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State Snapshot Profile: No. 9 Beau Pribula

Drew Allar is not the only freshman quarterback to grace State College this Spring, Beau Pribula committed to and has started his Nittany Lion career. Pribula hails from York, Pennsylvania and when you think of York quarterbacks, the only one that comes to mind is the king of wing-t in the form of Bruce Arians. He will look to carve out his own image in York football history, potentially with less scotch than Arians has. In terms of what his role is currently at Penn State, it is very much yet to be determined. The quarterback room is full of talent,...
YORK, PA
