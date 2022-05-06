ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Crabs Use Extra Innings to Win 11th Consecutive Game

By Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
(Waldorf, MD, May 5, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs extend their franchise-record win streak to 11 games as they beat the Lancaster Barnstormers in 10 innings.  The Blue Crabs led for the majority of the game but needed a comeback win in the tenth after Lancaster picked up four late runs.

Mitch Lambson started the game for the Blue Crabs and had a stellar performance, allowing no runs across five innings.  Meanwhile, the bottom of the order came through for Southern Maryland in the third inning.  With one out, the eighth batter in the lineup, Austin Rei, ripped a double in the right-center field gap.  The next batter, Ian Yetsko, bounced an RBI double down the third baseline, scoring Rei and giving the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Dario Polanco entered the game, with Southern Maryland still up 1-0.  After recording the first two outs, Polanco ran into trouble.  The Barnstormers picked up a single, a hit batsman, and a walk to load the bases.  Patrick Baker then came in relief of Dario Polanco and threw a wild pitch, scoring Mark Zagunis.  Baker settled down from there, striking out Connor Lien to end the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Raul Shah led off the inning, ripping a double down the third baseline.  Two batters later, Austin Rei reached after he was hit by a pitch before Matt Hibbert worked a two-out walk.  With the bases loaded and two outs, Rubi Silva drove a line drive into the right-center field gap.  Silva’s triple drove in three runs and gave the Blue Crabs a 4-1 lead.

Southern Maryland’s pitching held up in the eighth inning, as Nick Wells retired Lancaster in order with a pair of strikeouts.  The Blue Crabs held the 4-1 advantage until the ninth inning.

Mat Latos entered the game in the ninth and struck out with LeDarious Clark for the first out.  The next two batters reached for Lancaster via a single and a walk.  With runners on first and second with one out, Kelly Dugan launched a three-run home run over the wall in right field, tying the game at 4-4.  Latos worked out of the inning from there, forcing extra innings.

Pedro Echemendia (W, 2-0) entered the game for the Blue Crabs in the tenth inning, with Mark Zagunis starting on second base for Lancaster.  Anderson Feliz led off the inning with a sacrifice bunt, advancing Zagunis to third base.  The next batter, Trace Loehr, gave Lancaster the first lead of the day as he knocked a base hit into center field, scoring Zagunis and giving the Barnstormers a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the tenth, Chase Johnson (L, 0-2) came in for the Barnstormers, while the Blue Crabs started with Rubi Silva on second base.  Silva quickly advanced to third base on a passed ball by Barnstormers’ catcher Colton Shaver. The leadoff hitter, Jared Walker lined a base hit up the middle, scoring Silva and tying the game 5-5.  The next batter, Braxton Lee, bunted down the third baseline.  Trace Loehr, the third baseman, threw to first, but no one was covering.  Jared Walked rounded the bases, scoring all the way from first on the Barnstormers’ miscue, giving the Blue Crabs a 6-5 win.

The Blue Crabs extended their winning streak to 11 games with the victory.  Southern Maryland will look to grow their winning streak as they travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes tomorrow at 6:35 pm.  The Blue Crabs return to Regency Furniture Stadium on Tuesday, May 10, at 6:35 pm.

