ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Calvert Sheriff’s Office names Deputy of the 1st Quarter

By Calvert County Sheriff's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drhCv_0fVFMMs000

Congratulations Deputy of the 1st Quarter Honorable Mentions

Please join us in congratulating Deputy Sean Hendrickson, DFC James Sturdivant, Deputy Howard Anderson and Deputy Wyatt McDowell for being selected Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies of the 1st Quarter Honorable Mention awardees. Thank you for your service and dedication to our community

Pictured: Top L to R: Hendrickson, Sturdivant
Bottom L to R: Anderson, McDowell

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert welcomes four new Corrections Officers

Sheriff Mike Evans, Major Reece, and Capt. Cross is proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 15 new correctional officers – 4 of which will be assigned to the Calvert County Detention Center. The graduates received a final inspection from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session […]
LA PLATA, MD
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calvert County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Calvert County, MD
Crime & Safety
WTOP

5-year-old boy dead after Maryland hit-and-run

A child is dead following a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Harford County, Maryland, state police said. Maryland State Police troopers responded to northbound Md. Route 24 at Edgewood Road shortly before 10:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man and child struck by a vehicle. Police said 5-year-old...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvert Sheriff S Office#Dfc#Calvert County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Two Shot After Potential Robbery In Parkville, Off-Duty Officer Involved

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot Thursday evening in Parkville after what may have been a robbery, Baltimore County police said. Officers responded at 6:20 p.m. to the 1100 block of Deanwood Road for multiple reports of a shooting and potential robbery, a police spokesperson said. The two victims, who remain unidentified, are being treated for their injuries, police said. Their conditions are unknown. Detectives identified one person involved in the shooting as an off-duty police officer with the Montgomery County Division of the Maryland National Capital Park Police. The officer was not injured, police said. It is unclear how they were involved in the shooting There is no threat to the community, police said. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated.
PARKVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy