Calvert Sheriff’s Office names Deputy of the 1st Quarter
Congratulations Deputy of the 1st Quarter Honorable Mentions
Please join us in congratulating Deputy Sean Hendrickson, DFC James Sturdivant, Deputy Howard Anderson and Deputy Wyatt McDowell for being selected Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies of the 1st Quarter Honorable Mention awardees. Thank you for your service and dedication to our community
Pictured: Top L to R: Hendrickson, Sturdivant
Bottom L to R: Anderson, McDowell
