Arlington, TX

Yankees postpone Friday night's game against Texas Rangers

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

NEW YORK -- Yankees fans will have to wait a few more days to watch them take on the Texas Rangers.

Friday night's game has been postponed due to rain and windy conditions in the forecast.

The team says the game will be made up in a doubleheader on May 8, approximately 30 minutes after the game that's regularly scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Tickets for Friday's game will not be valid for Sunday's doubleheader.

