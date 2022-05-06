Scottsdale Schools' superintendent contract extended 3 years

The Scottsdale Unified School District superintendent’s contract renewal was approved despite a couple public objections from community members before the Governing Board’s unanimous vote.

During a lengthy executive session April 26, board members received legal advice and direction to offer the public regarding Superintendent Dr. Scott A. Menzel’s employment contract, following public outcries preceding the board’s vote to extend and approve a three-year contract for the 2022-25 school years.

SUSD Board President Julie Cieniawski asked for a motion to approve Menzel’s contract with “changes discussed” during executive session. Moved by board member Jann-Michael Greenburg, who initially had a couple questions, Vice President Dr. Libby Hart-Wells seconded the unanimous approval.

“We had some public comments tonight about the timing of contract renewals, can you speak to the contract renewal timing?” Greenburg asked the district’s outside council, Jennifer MacLennan.

He also asked if there was “anything unusual or unique” about the contract, or was it “pretty standard to other district contracts?”

“The proposed contract is similar to peer districts in terms to compensation and offer,” said MacLennan, adding the language is “fairly uniform” and aligns with other districts.

She detailed how the board has discretion and can approve the new contract to begin July 1, 2022 as the time is within parameters of state law for approving superintendent contracts.

The Governing Board is authorized to renew the superintendent’s contract and determine qualifications by taking action at a public meeting, according to state law that outlines terms of employment for superintendents, which “may be for any period not exceeding three years, except that if the superintendent’s contract with the school district is for multiple years.”

MacLennan stated the board was within legal bounds based on Arizona law that “allows for the renewal of the contract 15 months before the contract ends for superintendents.” She added the proposed compensation package is comparable to peer districts when questioned.

On the Contrary

Comments focused on the technicality of the law, which states “the school district shall not offer to extend or renegotiate the contract no earlier than 15 months before the expiration of the contract,” ... “shall not offer to extend or negotiate the contract until May of the year preceding the final year of the contract.”

Stating she was not surprised, Andrea Keck, a resident seeking candidacy for the upcoming school board election, was the first to speak on the proposed contract for the superintendent.

“I have been telling people for months that this board would try to pass a contract extension before the new board is seated in January. There is absolutely no justifiable reason to do this now. It appears as a power play to rest power from the public who will be voting in November for new board members they want to represent them,” Keck said.

Noting “divided opinions in the community about Dr. Menzel,” she said if the contract is pursued now, it strips the public’s “right to be heard,” makes “an important decision without complete data,” as results won’t be received from standardized tests to show student progress until June, and the Performance Pay Plan approved in December 2021 was also to be completed by Menzel by June 30.

“What was the point of working so hard to include measurable academic metrics in that plan if you have no intention of seeing whether he achieves these goals before deciding on a contract extension? By doing so, you seem to be signaling to him and to every employee, ‘Don’t worry, we won’t pay attention to what we’ve told you we expect you to do. It seems you’re really saying, ‘We don’t care about academic achievement and as an important component of our superintendent’s job performance. We’re more interested in other things,’” Keck said.

“Academics should be the number one factor used to evaluate Dr. Menzel. If you do this now it will be at best a disingenuous action disrespecting the public voice.”

Carine Werner questioned what she called a “rich contract,” with an “$11,000 raise, $916 a month and up to 20% performance bonus.” She wanted to know why the haste in rushing to extend the superintendent’s contract that expires June 30, 2023.

“What’s the rush with extending his contract? ... If you are a teacher, you have to ask yourself, when was the last time you got a $916 a month raise? We have bleeding enrollment, effective teachers are fleeing and not a single SUSD high school is graduating their students at above 50 percent proficiency levels,” Werner said. “These results do not warrant an extension or a raise. This is nothing more than a political ploy.”

She shared about a teacher who requested a raise only to have phone calls unreturned, emails ignored, and finally given an ultimatum to accept a contract by a certain date or turn in resignation to the principal.

“So I have to ask you tonight to vote ‘No’ to the contract extension and raise for Superintendent Menzel because it’s not warranted or earned. Thank you,” Werner said.

“Extending the superintendent’s contract three years is often a dirty tactic when the community isn’t happy with their record,” said Patricia Pellett. “It’s often before a board is likely to be flipped as they know the superintendent is at risk. Extending Dr. Menzel’s contract is not a move in a positive direction for SUSD. I’d urge you all to support SUSD by voting ‘No.’”

“Re-upping of his contract” was of interest to Emmie Cardella, the parent of three SUSD students who is Scottsdale Parent Council President.

She, however, appreciated the support Menzel has given since starting as superintendent and noted his engagement with the various stakeholder groups including parents that began before he officially began in 2020.

“He has been supportive of the Scottsdale Parent Council, allowing us to interact with district leadership,” Cardella said, commending his continued interest in helping parents and district representatives cooperate with meaningful dialogue. “In the two years since, Dr. Menzel has attended all of our general meetings for question-and-answer session, often bringing along many, if not all of the cabinet members.”

Stamp of Approval

Acknowledging comments from Greenburg and Hart-Wells, the board president said she realizes “the general public does not understand what goes into the work” when they make decisions that entail lots of research, questions, staff input, before approving recommendations.

“And, I also understand it is also hard for us to learn this until you’re here because I have been over there before and it’s very different. It’s a whole different set of expectations,” Cieniawski said.

“In light of the public comments that were made earlier,” Hart-Wells thanked Menzel for his work for the students and community.

“We can agree that the last two years that you have been superintendent have been a gauntlet of challenges both internal and external to the district. Regardless, our goal is to ensure that you and the district stay focused on our goal of educating kids for the world that they must be prepared to improve,” Hart-Wells said. “I think we've got some serious work to do, and I think you agree. And, the way that we do that is focus on performance.”

Stressing the importance of performance in Menzel’s contract, Hart-Wells addressed the community about the proposed contract terms so they “can understand my vote.”

She noted performance payment as future compensation that is earned — not guaranteed — by achieving productive milestones that align with the organization’s stated purpose and goals.

“I believe that the proposed contract terms offer a means to bring tangible meaning to the district’s strategic plan,” Hart-Wells said, adding the plan is in the process of being implemented by the end of this school year.

She restated how the contract is industry standard and allows renewing or not a superintendent contract in the 14th or 15th month before expiration.

“We are in the 14th month prior to expiration,” Hart-Wells said.

Addressing a comment from the community about the decline in enrollment and academic proficiency rates over recent years, Hart-Wells said she and Menzel agreed “these are not good enough,” but the way for an organization to gain momentum, especially one with several changes in leaders over the past decade, “is to double down on working together and under steady leadership.”

“It has been two years, two tumultuous years. And, I see many paths to success if we would work together in a deliberate and focused way under steady leadership. And that is why I will be voting to renew Dr. Menzel’s contract. Thank you,” Hart-Wells said.