History of vaccine mandates in the US

By United States Department of Health Education and Welfare/PhotoQuest // Getty Images
On Jan. 13, 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposing a vaccine-or-test rule for workers in companies exceeding 100 employees to combat the spread of the coronavirus as the nation continues to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, in a landmark decision made weeks later by the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 25, the order was blocked (in a 6-3 opinion) , with the Court ruling that OSHA had surpassed its power.

The ruling came months after President Joe Biden, whose administration backed the OSHA mandate, issued COVID-19 vaccine requirements for government employees, large employers, and health care workers to combat the latest surge in COVID-19 cases in September 2021. Similar vaccine mandates like these are nothing new in the United States—they date back to the Revolutionary War, when smallpox outbreaks hindered the Continental Army as it fought British troops.

Public backlash against vaccine requirements also has a long history in this country, as protests have led states to grant religious and philosophical exemptions from such mandates. The requirement that children be vaccinated before attending public school has sparked debate about whether safeguarding public health trumps a child’s right to an education. Several landmark Supreme Court cases have upheld the idea that public health takes precedence.

The federal government has recognized the importance of vaccines for protecting public health by passing legislation and establishing agencies to oversee their safe manufacture and distribution. Stacker used online resources from the National Institutes of Health , the National Conference of State Legislatures , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , and Cornell Law School to put together a timeline of important events in the history of vaccines and vaccine mandates in the U.S.

