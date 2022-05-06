Feiste: U.S. Senate must save women's rights, health

I am angry. Supreme Court plans to gut our reproductive freedom. Congress should pass the Women’s Health Protection Act immediately. It is unconscionable to make women subservient to the government in their right to take care of their health and their reproductive freedom.

I’m tired of this “originalist” thinking about the Constitution: it is 250 years old! If we are going to be “originalist,” then the only guns permitted for private use should be muskets.

I’m urging Sen. Sinema and Sen. Kelly to take care of this now!