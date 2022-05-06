ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Kirschner: America has many current crises to consider

 4 days ago

The word “crisis” comes from the Greek “turning point.” The dictionary defines it as “a crucial point or situation.”

We currently use it to define a multitude of issues facing the World, the United States or, each of us, as an individual.

Let me list a “baker’s dozen” plus a few more. You take your choice:

COVID. Climate. Opioids. Suicide. Education. Ukraine. A nuclear war. Immigration. Inflation. Housing. Homelessness. Election integrity. Alzheimer’s. Autism. Health care. Aging. Long-term care. Student loan debt. The erosion of the middle class.

Counter: Children are priority one for all American parents

Parents assumed that better times would be ahead once concerns about COVID waned. But they aren't here yet. Runaway inflation is taxing family budgets today and creating tremendous concerns about what economic crisis might be around the corner. Violent crime has spiked; people are pouring in, unchecked, over our southern border.
