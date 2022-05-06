Trump to hold Pennsylvania rally to campaign for Dr. Oz
Former President Trump is holding a rally in Pennsylvania today to campaign for...www.cbsnews.com
Former President Trump is holding a rally in Pennsylvania today to campaign for...www.cbsnews.com
Trump is again selling to a foreign country. He is endorsing Mehmet Oz a Turkish citizen. Mehmet should be disqualified to be in the Senate.
No more unqualified celebrities please. We already survived fatboy.
just other poor soul that got he's head up trump big orange a????
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 54