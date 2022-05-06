President Biden to visit Chicago to attend 40th Annual International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden is expected to make a trip to Chicago.

He's expected to come to town Wednesday to attend the 40th Annual International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Convention .

The convention was originally scheduled for Aug. 30th, 2021 but was pushed back due to the pandemic. It is scheduled from May 9 to May 13.

The event will be held at the Lakeside Center -- which is part of the McCormick Place Convention Complex.