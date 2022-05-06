ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

President Biden to visit Chicago to attend 40th Annual International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Convention

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19e3Lt_0fVFIcwM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kSaEB_0fVFIcwM00
President Biden to visit Chicago to attend 40th Annual IBEW Convention 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden is expected to make a trip to Chicago.

He's expected to come to town Wednesday to attend the 40th Annual International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Convention .

The convention was originally scheduled for Aug. 30th, 2021 but was pushed back due to the pandemic. It is scheduled from May 9 to May 13.

The event will be held at the Lakeside Center -- which is part of the McCormick Place Convention Complex.

Comments / 34

Clown World
4d ago

time well spent, since we have nothing else going on in the country, this is obviously an issue that needs immediate attention.

Reply
19
GrimFacts
4d ago

So he is going to brag on global warming and explain why a lot will be losing their job soon , as demand will soon change???

Reply
19
Carmen Santiago
4d ago

They should take him to the worst parts of Chicago not protected in a nice cozy hotel let him see what Chicago is really like. He'll never come back

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Chicago, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WGN Radio

Woman abandoned as baby in Hoffman Estates now advocate for Safe Haven laws

Morgan Hill joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to tell her story of survival from being abandoned and left for dead in a dumpster behind a Hoffman Estates hospital in 1995 to becoming an advocate for the nation’s Safe Haven laws. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Chicago

Chicago moves to medium risk level for COVID-19; masks recommended indoors again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to slowly rise in Chicago, city health officials say the city is now at "medium risk" level, and they recommend people resume wearing masks indoors again.The Chicago Department of Public Health also said Chicagoans should make sure they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, get tested if they're exposed to the virus, and continue to follow isolation and quarantine protocols if they test positive."We've been expecting to reach the Medium Level for some time now," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "It's not a cause for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin holds news conference for first time since announcing run

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Monday marked the first time in months that Republican gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin took questions in months. He did so after holding a news conference to blast Gov. JB Pritzker's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans' Home in the fall of 2020, which left 36 residents dead. But CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov found taking questions was one thing when it came to Irvin. His answering them was another. "There needs to be accountability," Irvin said among harsh words about the LaSalle Veterans' Home COVID crisis. He said the...
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Chicago

FTX cryptocurrency exchange opens new headquarters in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another cryptocurrency exchange platform is now calling Chicago it's home in the U.S.Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped cut the ribbon Tuesday morning to open the official U.S. headquarters of FTX, a Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange.The exchange specializes in derivatives and leveraged products, but you can also buy the most common crypto like Bitcoin.It targets customers who don't use traditional financial services, sometimes because of the high fees.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

‘Chicagoans feel like they own the Loop’: Violence resonates downtown as city’s center reflects troubles in its neighborhoods

Over a 48-hour period last weekend, three shootings erupted within a mile of one another in Chicago’s downtown area, leaving two people dead. During that same time, some 17 other people were shot around the city, most of them in neighborhoods where a higher level of violence is more commonly experienced. Yet it was the shootings downtown, one outside a major theater that canceled its evening ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Group pushes for better protection to stop migratory birds from crashing into windows

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is a dreaded and awful sound - a bird running into one a glass window and falling to the ground dead. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Tuesday, a local conservation group says they're getting calls every five minutes about migrating birds meeting their demise. More than 6.5 million birds pass through Cook County Monday night alone – and they're lucky they made it. Researchers say Chicago – with its massive skyscrapers – is the most hazardous city in America for migrating birds. Local conservation groups are working to change that. Annette...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy