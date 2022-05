Autonomous trucks continue to be “three to four years” away, but in Northwest Arkansas, they are the here and now. Gatik, the autonomous vehicle technology company, has been running box trucks without a human in the driver’s seat since August in a pilot run in cooperation with Walmart. On Tuesday, Gatik co-founder and CEO Gautam Narang touted the accomplishments of the firm so far to an engaged audience at FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain conference at the Rogers Convention Center in Rogers, Arkansas.

ROGERS, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO