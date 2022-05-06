ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avila Beach, CA

SLO Symphony Pops-by-the-Sea concert making Avila Beach return

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wL8bN_0fVFF6RK00

A popular concert in Avila Beach is returning while also marking the 60 th year for the event.

The San Luis Obispo Symphony has announced that Pops-by-the-Sea is set for Sept. 3 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.

Under the direction of Maestro Andrew Sewell, the San Luis Obispo Symphony will play a variety of music by John Williams, Aaron Copland, John Phillip Sousa and more during the afternoon outdoor concert.

Tickets for the all-ages event are $25 for lawn seating for adults, $15 for teens 13 to 17 and children under the age of 13 are free with a paid adult ticket. Table seating is also available. Parking is free.

For more information, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avila Beach, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Luis Obispo, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Copland
Person
John Williams
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Golf#Slo#Concert#San Luis#Maestro Andrew Sewell
YourCentralValley.com

80s & 90s music stars to perform at Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Headliners Timmy T, Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, and Expose are performing Friday night at the Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park as part of the Cinco de Mega Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam.  They will be joined by other artists including Montell Jordan, Rob Base, Pretty Poison, and Tag Team. Tag Team is […]
FRESNO, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy