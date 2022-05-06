Smile Check: California-based nonprofit raising funds to help send Baby Noah to Hawaii

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
MILLIONS of Brits have been urged to take up a rapid test to see if they have bowel cancer. The Health Secretary has called on men over 60 to make sure they have the life-saving checkups. It couldn't be easier - with a home testing kit on offer, or use...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A soldier with the U.S. Army has died after a bear attack during a training exercise. In a news release, officers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said that the soldier had been with a small group training west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill. The soldier has not...
Comments / 0