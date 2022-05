PLAINVILLE – Registration is underway for the 15th Annual Petit Family Foundation 5K Road Race, which will be held Sunday, July 10 at Plainville High School. The Petit Family Foundation 5k Road Race will begin with registration at 7 a.m. at the school at 47 Robert Holcomb Way. This will be followed by a free Kids Fun Run for ages 8 and under at 8:30 a.m. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. There will also be a 1.3 mile fitness walk.

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO