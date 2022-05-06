ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gustine, CA

One Injured after Police Pursuit Ended in Crash on Highway 140 [Gustine, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUSTINE, CA (May 6, 2022) – One person sustained injuries after a police pursuit ended in a crash on Highway 140 Thursday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 140 and Highway 33. According to the report, the suspect’s vehicle possesses an expired registration. However,...

www.laweekly.com

FOX40

CHP: Toddler dies after being struck by truck driven by his grandpa

The Latest – Thursday, May 5 1:15 p.m. The CHP identified the driver as 68-year-old David Souza of Auburn. An officer told FOX40 that Souza is the child’s grandfather and that police has his truck for evidence. An arrest hasn’t been made as the investigation is ongoing. Original story below NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
#Police#Traffic Accident#Gustine Officials
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

DA: K Street shooting suspect facing EDD fraud charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mtula Payton, who police identified as one of the suspects from the K Street shooting, had additional charges filed against him related to a fraud scheme.  Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced in a press conference Tuesday that Payton and brothers Dandrae and Smiley Martin are each being charged […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police: Multiple ‘ghost guns’ found in North Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said officers and a SWAT team found a fully automatic ‘ghost gun’ and multiple other firearms during a search of a North Sacramento home Tuesday. Police said officers served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue where two AR-15 style […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

