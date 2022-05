One of the greatest fights of all time will get a part two as Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili meet once again at UFC 275 on June 11, 2022, in Singapore. A lot has changed in the Strawweight landscape since their initial Mar. 2020 encounter at UFC 248 in what was Jedrzejczyk’s last fight. Defeating the former longtime queenpin via split decision, Zhang went on to drop the belt to Rose Namajunas in her following bout a year later (watch highlights). Receiving an immediate rematch against “Thug” — just like Jedrzejczyk did when she lost to that very same opponent in 2017 (watch highlights) — Zhang then tasted defeat via a closely-contested split decision in Nov. 2021 (watch highlights).

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO