Charles Oliveira was stripped of his Lightweight title leading up to UFC 274 when he missed weight by a half-pound, but that somehow hasn’t affected his swagger one bit. “Do Bronx” showed up on fight night decked out in a baller red suit, without an apparent care in the world. Then he went into the cage and took the fight to Justin Gaethje, going punch for punch with the legendary power striker and coming out on top. He ended up choking out Gaethje just 3:22 into the first round (watch highlights here).

UFC ・ 22 HOURS AGO