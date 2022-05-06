ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Over 500 students to graduate during SLCC Spring 2022 ceremonies

 5 days ago
SLCC will graduate over 500 college students next week during its Spring 2022 Graduation Ceremony.

The college will hold ceremonies on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Cajundome Arena.

SLCC says over 500 college students earning an associate degree, technical diploma, or certificate of technical studies will graduate during the ceremony.

“SLCC’s faculty, staff, and administration are very proud of each of one of our graduates. They have faced unprecedented challenges to reach this moment and we don’t take their commitment lightly. We look forward to celebrating their academic achievement on May 12th with their family, friends, and the South Louisiana community," SLCC spokesperson Anne Falgout said.

The Commencement will be emceed by SLCC Foundation Vice President, Gregory Daigle, Partner and Financial Advisor of Pinnacle Group, and the graduates will be addressed by Mandi Mitchell, the new President & CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and student speaker Mary Malbreaux.

The public can stream the ceremony online if they are not available to attend in person. by visiting solacc.edu/graduation.

