Ryan Poles on if Bears could reach new deal with Larry Ogunjobi: 'Not going to rule anything out'

By Mully Haugh Show
(670 The Score) Bears general manager Ryan Poles on Friday left open the possibility that the team could reach a new deal with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, whose failed physical in March caused his lucrative contract agreement with Chicago to fall apart.

Ogunjobi remains a free agent, and the Bears could use another defensive lineman.

“We’re never done,” Poles said on the Mully & Haugh Show. “I mentioned this before – our front office is going to be relentless with adding talent. So it doesn’t matter the time of year, where it comes from. We’re always going to be searching to get better. If that’s via trade, if that’s through the draft, free agency, post-draft, cutdowns, we’re going to keep firing away and just add good players to this roster. So I’m not going to rule anything out.”

Shortly after free agency discussions began on March 14, Ogunjobi agreed with the Bears on a three-year deal worth up to $40.5 million. Four days later, the team announced he wouldn’t be signing in Chicago at that time because of a failed physical. While with the Bengals last season, Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury during a win against the Raiders in the wild-card round in January. That foot injury sidelined him for the rest of the playoffs and required surgery.

Ogunjobi had seven sacks in 16 games with the Bengals last season. He has 21.5 sacks and 41 tackles for a loss in 76 career games across five NFL seasons.

