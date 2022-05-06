ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp's lawyers said Amber Heard gave 'the performance of her life' on the stand while the actress' team slammed Depp's 'pitiful' behavior

By Zac Ntim
 5 days ago
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

  • Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal teams both released statements following a week of testimony.
  • Depp's lawyers said in a statement that Heard gave the "performance of her life" on the stand.
  • Heard's spokesperson told Insider that Depp's behavior in court had been "pitiful."

Johnny Depp's legal team said in a statement Thursday that his ex-wife Amber Heard had given "the performance of her life" on the stand while giving testimony as part of their ongoing defamation trial. In response, a spokesperson for Heard described Depp's behavior in court as "pitiful."

The statements come following a week of testimony from Heard. Both Depp and Heard are in their fourth week of trial after Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard in response to an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 that detailed her experience with domestic violence.

The reality, according to Depp's lawsuit, was that Heard fabricated an incident where she accused Depp of beating her and had, in fact, verbally and physically assaulted him throughout their relationship. Heard denied the claims and countersued, alleging Depp physically beat her numerous times in their relationship, often while intoxicated on drugs and alcohol.

"While Ms. Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made," Depp's spokesperson said, according to People .

"His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented," the statement continued.

The statement from Depp's legal team concluded by saying that when Heard faces cross-examination from Depp's lawyer in the coming weeks, the "fallacies" she has told will be highlighted.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

Heard's legal team told Insider in a statement that Depp's case is 'falling apart'

In response, a spokesperson for Heard told Insider in a statement Friday that Depp's defamation claims are rapidly "falling apart" and his legal counsel has turned from "prosecutor to persecutor."

"They boast that Mr. Depp's story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct," the spokesperson said, referring to Depp losing his libel case against the UK newspaper The Sun over a 2018 article that referred to Depp as a "wife beater" in connection to domestic-abuse allegations leveled by Heard. A judge found that the article was "substantially true."

The statement provided to Insider continued that Depp's "inability to distinguish fact from fiction" has spread to his legal team who, they said, are currently fighting to prevent new evidence and photos from being introduced into the trial. It is unclear what evidence Heard's spokesperson is referring to.

"Small wonder Mr. Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard at all throughout the proceedings — as he could not in the UK trial — and, instead he doodles and snickers," the spokesperson said.

Heard's statement concluded by saying: "Mr. Depp's behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage. Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim."

Valerie J Doyle
4d ago

if she went into depth with pictures of being passed out, where are the pictures of beating. where are the police reports if any. where is the proof of physical abuse? I know if someone put a hand on me my phone would have pictures for sure,if not a police report. she is a piece of work.

Anthony Diaz
4d ago

I can't believe people still think she has any chance of winning. If she wins, there's something sincerely wrong with the justice system (as if we don't know that already)

Marsha Kibbe
4d ago

My husband was watching the trial on ET and I walked in on her testimony. The first thing I said is that sounds scripted, like a movie role, and a very bad one at that.I was not in their marriage, I don't know how bad JD's addiction was. Even if it was any4close to what she says, sounds like mutual combate to me. That said, I have known people especially women like her. They lie, manipulate, instagate, they are narcissistic, volatile, explosive. I would drive anyone to drugs and alcohol! I have seen their work first hand and the damage and the after math of destruction. So whatever JD part in the " abusive " part of the marriage she has no leg to stand on, she is just ad if not more culpable. This is about defamation. as JD lawyer said no one had an interest in her little interview about women and domestic violence until she implicated JD.

Insider

Insider

