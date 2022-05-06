Lompoc Valley Medical Center celebrating National Nurses Week

It’s the start of National Nurses Week and Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC) is among places recognizing nurses and thanking them for all they do.

LVMC LVMC nurses on National Nurses Day

LVMC's theme for the week is "You Make a Difference."

Thursday, the hospital treated nurses to massages, a beer giveaway and other treats, including a nacho bar and non-alcoholic margaritas.

The massages were donated by the Santa Barbara Body Therapy Institute and Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. provided the beer.

LVMC LVMC during a beer giveaway as part of National Nurses Week

Friday there will be cake and punch for nurses at all LVMC facilities and Saturday is a family event that includes a chili cook-off.

LVMC Nurses at Lompoc's CCC

National Nurses Day is Friday and National Nurses Week officially begins May 6 and ends May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.