Lompoc Valley Medical Center celebrating National Nurses Week
It’s the start of National Nurses Week and Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC) is among places recognizing nurses and thanking them for all they do.
LVMC's theme for the week is "You Make a Difference."
Thursday, the hospital treated nurses to massages, a beer giveaway and other treats, including a nacho bar and non-alcoholic margaritas.
The massages were donated by the Santa Barbara Body Therapy Institute and Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. provided the beer.
Friday there will be cake and punch for nurses at all LVMC facilities and Saturday is a family event that includes a chili cook-off.
National Nurses Day is Friday and National Nurses Week officially begins May 6 and ends May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.
