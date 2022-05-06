ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Preston, SD

South Dakota farmers optimistic about commodity prices

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAKE PRESTON, S.D. (AP) — Farmers in South Dakota says there’s a reason for optimism as they head out to their fields to plant crops this spring.

Commodity markets are up 62% over the 10-year average.

Wayne Soren raises crops and cattle near Lake Preston.

“This is probably one of the most exciting seasons to begin in, in quite some time because the prices of crops are so high,” Soren tells South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

Although he’s optimistic as he drives his planter into his corn field, the third-generation farmer also has concerns, mainly about dry conditions.

“That’s one of the dark clouds that sits above. Are we going to get enough rain to grow a crop this year? ” Soren says.

Soren is not alone in his concern. According to U.S. Drought Monitor data, 71% of South Dakota was in drought conditions at the end of April.

But recent rain provided some relief.

“We got a large rain. Probably the biggest rain we’ve had in two years. Dams are completely full over the last three days. Yeah, we’re pretty much at max for soil moisture at the moment. I would say we got almost four inches… I was cautiously optimistic last time and I am wholly optimistic at the moment,” said Kimball farmer Adam Schindler.

Following the late-April rainstorms, the May 5th U.S. Drought Monitor data shows 69% of the state remains in drought conditions.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $3.33 to $99.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $3.48 to $102.46 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 10 cents to $3.54 a gallon. June heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.93 a gallon. June natural gas rose 36 cents to $7.39 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimball, SD
City
Lake Preston, SD
State
South Dakota State
Lootpress

US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation slowed in April after seven months of relentless gains, a tentative sign that price increases may be peaking while still imposing a financial strain on American households. Consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from 12 months earlier, the Labor Department said Wednesday. That was below...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

887K+
Followers
434K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy