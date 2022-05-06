ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Is 'Reliving' 1989 Tour With 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift is "spiraling" but "fine" after releasing "This Love (Taylor's Version)." The new release comes one day after she teased the track in a new trailer for the upcoming teen romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty .

On Thursday (May 5), Swift shared a trailer for the coming-of-age tale that featured a snippet of her then unreleased re-recording, thanking author Jenny Han for debuting the new track and saying that she's "always been proud of this song." The full song dropped at midnight on Friday and Swift took to Instagram to say that she's now reliving the 1989 tour in her head.

"This Love (My version!) is out & I'm currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling, it's fine," she captioned the pic.

On Friday (May 6), Swift dropped an official lyric video of her re-recorded ballad, featuring a peaceful scene of a boardwalk through the breezy dunes under a blue clouded sky.

"This love is good, this love is bad, this love is alive back from the dead," she sings. "These hands had to let it go free and this love came back to me."

Since releasing the original version back in 2014, Swift has gone through many changes in her personal and professional life, bringing a whole new meaning to the lyrics. While she has been busy re-recording and releasing her version of her past albums, she's also been in a longterm relationship with actor Joe Alwyn . The pair tend to keep the details of their life as a couple private, but Alwyn recently gave a rare look into their relationship .

Check out "This Love (Taylor's Version)" below.

