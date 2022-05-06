The Queen will meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lili for the first time — almost a year after the monarch's great-grandchild was born

Queen Elizabeth II will finally meet her great-granddaughter. Bethany Clarke/Getty Images/Alexi Lubomirski

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June and bringing their kids.

The visit marks the first time Queen Elizabeth will meet Lilibet Diana, who is named after her.

Prince Harry previously said he and Markle did not feel safe bringing their kids to the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June, as a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Insider on Friday.

The spokesperson also told Insider that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be bringing their children, Archie and Lilibet, to honor the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," the spokesperson said in the statement shared with Insider.

The trip will be the first time Queen Elizabeth meets 11-month-old Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4, 2021, and is named after her . She hasn't seen Archie since 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall on May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," Markle and Prince Harry said in a statement on the Archwell website following her birth. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Lili will be turning 1 when she meets the Queen, making it seemingly the longest the monarch has gone without meeting one of her 12 great-grandkids following their birth.

The Queen has yet to meet Lili both because Markle and Harry relocated to Los Angeles in 2020 following their step back as senior members of the royal family and because Harry has not felt safe bringing his children to the UK , as a lawyer for the Sussexes said.

Harry and Markle forfeited their right to government-funded security when they stepped back, and the British government barred him from personally paying for police protection for his family when he is in the UK. Harry appealed for a judicial review of that decision in September.

Although the Sussexes and their children will be at the Platinum Jubilee, they will not be standing on the palace balcony with other senior members of the royal family during the celebration, nor will Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, as a statement from the palace confirmed.

The royal family watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour Getty

"After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those Members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of The Queen," the statement said.

The statement went on to say that the working royals who will be on the balcony include the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, the Princess Royal and Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra.

The announcement comes after reports that Prince Charles plans to "slim down" the monarchy when he ascends the throne.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on this story.