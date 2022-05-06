ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Marcus Smart Upgraded To ‘Probable’ For Celtics-Bucks Game 3

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fftd_0fVFA5o400

BOSTON (CBS) — It sounds like the Celtics will be at full strength Saturday night when Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks finally arrives. Point guard Marcus Smart was feeling even better on Friday, and it appears the quad contusion that sidelined him for Game 2 on Tuesday night is a thing of the past.

The Celtics’ injury report for Game 3 will come out later Friday, but head coach Ime Udoka spoiled what will be on the report when chatting with reporters after the team’s shootaround. Udoka said that Smart will be listed as probable for Game 3.

“Marcus is doing much better,” said Udoka. “He went through shootaround and walkthrough today. He’s getting more work done and will be listed as probable.”

Smart was back on the floor Wednesday, and said there was a “strong likelihood” that he’d be out there in Game 3. He said the injury restricted him from getting down in his usual defensive stance, which is why he had to miss Tuesday’s win. That doesn’t sound like it’s an issue anymore, and Smart should be back out there hounding anyone and everyone in a Bucks uniform on Saturday.

The Celtics defense was still firing on all cylinders Tuesday night despite Smart’s absence, but getting the Defensive Player of the Year back will certainly help Boston’s cause as the Celtics look to break a 1-1 series tie with the Bucks. Having Smart back will give Boston its regular starting five, with Derrick White being relegated back to the bench.

White went scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting in Smart’s place on Tuesday night, but impacted the Boston win elsewhere, initiating the Celtics offense with five assists while playing some solid defense as well.

Udoka also had a good update on Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown, who has been nursing a bad hamstring this postseason. There was some slight concern when Brown left Game 2 earlier than the rest of the Boston’s starters, but Udoka said that was a product of the scoreboard and Brown’s heavy workload (38 minutes) more than any lingering injury.

“Jaylen is good; nothing talked about or discussed. He felt good after the game and getting him out late was because of long stretches and our lead at the time,” said Udoka. “He’s feeling fine.”

Brown went off in Game 2, scoring 25 of his team-best 30 points in the first half. He slowed down in the second half, and was seen grabbing his hamstring on a few occasions, but the Celtics don’t sound too worried about it heading into Game 3 on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Robert Williams out for Celtics-Bucks Game 4 with knee soreness

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be without starting center Robert Williams for Monday night’s Game 4 against the Bucks in Milwaukee. Williams has been ruled out with left knee soreness, the team announced prior to the game. Williams recently missed a month of action — the final seven games of the regular season and Boston’s first two playoff games — after suffering a torn meniscus in the knee. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said that Williams has experienced some soreness since his return, and this is not unusual for a player after such a surgery. “He had some soreness today, it...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Game 5 needs to be Jayson Tatum’s signature game for Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will look to take their first series lead against the Bucks in Wednesday night’s Game 5 at TD Garden. The second-round matchup is down to a best-of-three, and life would be a lot easier for the Celtics if they could get Jayson Tatum to play like Jayson Tatum. After Al Horford had the game of his career in Monday night’s Game 4 win in Milwaukee, Tatum needs to break out for his signature game on Wednesday. Tatum has been the focus of the Milwaukee defense over the first four games of the series, and has seen his...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics’ Ime Udoka finishes fourth in NBA Coach of the Year voting

BOSTON (CBS) — Ime Udoka had himself a great first year on the Boston bench. Coach of the Year voters took notice. Udoka finished fourth in NBA Coach of the Year voting, the league announced Monday. He received one first-place vote, five second-place votes and 26 third-place votes for 46 points in the voting process. Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams ran away with the award with 458 total points, ahead of Memphis’ Taylor Jenkins (270 points), and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra (72 points). But Udoka got some recognition for his first year as Celtics head coach, which was also his first year as a head coach at any level. Udoka helped spark an incredible second-half turnaround by the Celtics, who were sitting below .500 in January. Boston went 33-10 over the final three months of the regular season to finish 51-31 and as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs, but are currently in a 2-1 series hole to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Al Horford, Jayson Tatum lead Celtics to huge Game 4 win to tie series with Bucks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics appeared to be heading to a 3-1 series hole against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. But then Al Horford and Jayson Tatum took over in the fourth quarter, and the Celtics are bringing the series back to Boston tied 2-2 after a huge win in Game 4. Horford scored 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, while Tatum also scored 30 for the Celtics, who split in Milwaukee thanks to a 116-108 victory in Monday night’s Game 4. The 30 points by Horford are a new postseason career-high for the 35-year-old, who was...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
CBS Boston

Nelson Agholor not focused on cap hit, optimistic for second season in New England

BOSTON (CBS) — In terms of impact on the salary cap, only two Patriots players have a bigger cap hit in 2022 than Nelson Agholor. The question on many fans’ minds, then, will be whether or not the veteran receiver can justify that $14.882 million cap hit. Considering his first season was more than a little underwhelming, there’s reason for skepticism. But Agholor — when speaking to the media over Zoom on Tuesday from Foxboro — said that his salary number isn’t at the forefront of his mind as he works toward what he believes will be a stronger 2022 season. “You’re...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins Power Play Has Woken Up In A Big Way

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are alive and well in their series against the Carolina Hurricanes after winning two straight games in Boston to knot the series at two games apiece. They can thank a resurgence in their special teams play for stealing the momentum in the series. At the end of the regular season, the Bruins went a dozen straight games without a power play goal, going 0-for-36 with the man advantage during that stretch. They started their series against the Canes going 0-for-3 on the power play in Game 1, before notching one power play goal in five chances...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins’ defenseman Charlie McAvoy discusses return from COVID in Game 5 loss to Hurricanes

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins got one of their top defensemen back for Tuesday night’s Game 5 against the Hurricanes. Charlie McAvoy, who missed Sunday’s Game 4 in Boston after entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, was cleared to play in Tuesday night’s playoff tilt, though it didn’t help Boston’s cause in a 5-1 defeat. McAvoy was initially ruled out Tuesday morning, but The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter spotted him arriving at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina late Tuesday afternoon. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted that McAvoy flew to Raleigh on a private jet, arranged by Bruins ownership. McAvoy reportedly tested out of...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics have been bullies in the fourth quarter against Bucks

BOSTON (CBS) — To say that the Celtics dominated the fourth quarter of their Game 4 victory is selling Boston’s performance short. The Celtics put together a nearly perfect 12 minutes of basketball in the win, flirting with team history in the process. Boston trailed Milwaukee by seven points heading into the fourth on Monday night. Facing a 3-1 series deficit if they didn’t get their act together, the Celtics went out and took complete control of the game. They barely missed, shooting 16-for-19 from the field and 4-for-5 from three-point range. The Celtics shot an absurd 84.2 percent in the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Marcus Smart
CBS Boston

Shorthanded Bruins Even Series After 5-2 Win Over Hurricanes

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins are right back in their first round playoff series, knotting things up at two games apiece following a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at TD Garden. Brad Marchand gave Boston the lead for good 44 seconds into the third period when he scored on the power play. Marchand notched an assist about five minutes later as he fed David Pastrnak for an insurance tally. The Bruins erased deficits in each of the first two periods. Patrice Bergeron knotted the game at 1-1 in the opening stanza after Carolina’s Brett Pesce opened the scoring. Boston fell behind again just over 30 seconds into the second period, but Jake DeBrusk pushed a loose puck home on the power play late in the frame to even things up again. Marchand capped the scoring with 34 seconds remaining on an empty net goal. The Bruins played the game without top defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was placed in COVID protocol before the game. Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Raleigh. Check back for a complete recap of Sunday’s game.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hampus Lindholm Participates In Bruins’ Optional Skate, Game 5 Not Ruled Out For D-Man

BOSTON (CBS) — When Hampus Lindholm was knocked out of Game 2 of the Bruins-Hurricanes first round playoff series, it looked as though the defenseman wouldn’t be back any time soon. Yet on Monday, with the Bruins holding an optional skate at Warrior Ice Arena before heading back to Raleigh, Lindholm was back on the ice. Lindholm participated in the skate and was not wearing a non-contact jersey. Hi there, Hampus 👋 pic.twitter.com/CA2p0oUVTt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 9, 2022 Head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have much in the way of an update on Lindholm, but did say that a Game 5 return has not...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins’ defenseman Hampus Lindholm ruled out for Game 5 Vs. Hurricanes

BOSTON (CBS) — When Hampus Lindholm took the ice for Monday’s optional skate in Brighton, there was some hope that he could maybe suit up for the Bruins in Tuesday night’s Game 5 against the Hurricanes. Those hopes have been dashed. Lindholm did not travel to Raleigh and has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s tilt. The defenseman has not been cleared to return after taking a massive hit in Game 2. With Charlie McAvoy also sidelined for Boston, as he remains in COVID-19 protocols, the Bruins had Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo making up their top defensive pairing at Tuesday’s morning...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Budding Brad Marchand-Tony DeAngelo Feud Has Elevated Temperature Of Bruins-Hurricanes Series

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Whenever two NHL teams meet in the playoffs, it’s only a matter of time before the on-ice temperature heats up. Even more so when that series involves personalities like Brad Marchand and Tony DeAngelo. So after the goalie collision of Game 2 and the heavy contact of Game 3, emotions reached a boiling point of sorts in Game 4 between Marchand and DeAngelo. At the end of the first period on Sunday afternoon, Marchand and DeAngelo were separated, at which point DeAngelo appeared to make a gesture on his nose. Marchand’s large beak has been a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy