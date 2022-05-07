ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderbolt 12: Checking wet road conditions across Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Heavy rain is expected to impact road conditions across Long Island.

Addison Green is in Thunderbolt 12 to show you what to expect.

#Long Island#Thunderbolt#Heavy Rain
