Milwaukee, WI

Here’s What You Missed in Wisconsin This Week: May 6

By Archer Parquette
milwaukeemag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI like my booze like I like my interpersonal relationships – cold. So I’m pretty pumped, because the Deer District just announced that a new frozen cocktail bar, Fat Tuesday, will be opening there this summer. The announcement was made, in part, by Alex Macedo, the Chief Daiquiri Officer at Fat...

www.milwaukeemag.com

1440 WROK

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular German Restaurants in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Milwaukee Brat House opened its first location in May 2008. Since then, it has prided itself on its celebration of German culture and heritage through its authentic culinary experience. It offers various specials on different times and days of the week, and you can also host private parties here. They have been featured in Maxim magazine as having the best bratwurst, so be sure to try that on your visit! They serve food until 2:00am every day and offer a free shuttle to all Brewers home games and to Summerfest. Their beers are served two at a time, and they have an outdoor beer garden in both the front and back of the restaurant. Some other popular menu items of theirs include their Milwaukee dog, pulled pork, hot and spicy brat, and italian sausage.
Thrillist

Popeyes and Taco John's Are About to Be Neighbors in This Lucky City

Milwaukee is getting its second Taco John's soon if Dimitri Dimitropolulos gets his way. Dimitropoulos operates Culver's franchises in the area, according to Milwaukee Business Times, and he is looking to diversify his portfolio. He has applied to the city of Milwaukee for permits to build a Popeyes and Taco John's on Layton Ave in Milwaukee.
Urban Milwaukee

Cruise Ship Leaves Milwaukee Twice

The Viking Octantis, the largest and newest cruise ship on the Great Lakes, spent extra time in Milwaukee this weekend. The ship arrived in Milwaukee mid-day Friday to great fanfare. And as part of the city’s role as a turn-around port, it was scheduled to leave Sunday with a new set of passengers. Early Sunday afternoon the ship was pulling out of the port of Milwaukee en route to Mackinac, Michigan.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Froedtert promotes Cedarburg native

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert Health announced the promotion of Caryn Esten to senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer. In Esten’s expanded role, she will lead efforts to ensure key strategic initiatives are both implemented and integrated, while still overseeing the strategic planning process and co-leading the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network’s newly formed Transformation Office.
