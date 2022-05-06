Here’s What You Missed in Wisconsin This Week: May 6

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Milwaukee Brat House opened its first location in May 2008. Since then, it has prided itself on its celebration of German culture and heritage through its authentic culinary experience. It offers various specials on different times and days of the week, and you can also host private parties here. They have been featured in Maxim magazine as having the best bratwurst, so be sure to try that on your visit! They serve food until 2:00am every day and offer a free shuttle to all Brewers home games and to Summerfest. Their beers are served two at a time, and they have an outdoor beer garden in both the front and back of the restaurant. Some other popular menu items of theirs include their Milwaukee dog, pulled pork, hot and spicy brat, and italian sausage.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO