ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid clears concussion protocol

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imU2k_0fVF8uG300

The Philadelphia 76ers announced that center Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol and participated in Friday’s shootaround.

He is still officially listed as out for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat on Friday night in Philadelphia, but his status could be upgraded. The Sixers trail 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Embiid, who did not travel to Miami for the first two games, is still dealing with a fractured right orbital bone and a torn ligament in his right thumb.

Embiid’s head injuries resulted from a play with 3:58 left in the 76ers’ clinching Game 6 victory against the Toronto Raptors on April 28. Philadelphia led 119-90 when Toronto’s Pascal Siakam caught Embiid in the face with an elbow on a drive to the basket.

A five-time All-Star, Embiid won the NBA scoring title this season with 30.6 points to go with 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He averaged 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds in the first-round series against Toronto.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Joel Embiid
The US Sun

Who was Bob Lanier and what was his cause of death?

LEGENDARY NBA player Bob Lanier made a name for himself in the 1970s and 1980s as a member of the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks. On May 11, 2022, it was announced that he tragically passed away at the age of 73. Who was Bob Lanier?. Born September 10, 1948,...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#The Miami Heat#Sixers#The Toronto Raptors#Phoenix Suns#Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy