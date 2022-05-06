Detectives Raid Butane Honey Oil Lab In Placer County; Meth, Fentanyl Also Found

WEIMAR (CBS13) – A butane honey oil lab was raided in Placer County late last month – with deputies also discovering several grams of fentanyl in the operation.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says detectives served a search warrant at a property in Weimar along Mockingbird Hill Road back on April 27. The operation came after they got a tip earlier in the month about a suspected butane honey/has oil lab at the residence.

Inside the home, detectives say they did indeed find butane as well paraphernalia used to make honey oil.

Larry Henricks, a 57-year-old resident of the home, was detained.

Detectives also found 12 grams of suspected meth, 9 grams fentanyl, and a prescription for the drug Tradazone in someone else’s name.

Henricks has since been arrested and is now facing charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale.