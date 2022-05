NEW ORLEANS — Walking up the 18 steps to the door of the former McDonogh 19 Elementary School in New Orleans, Leona Tate knew she had come full circle. More than 60 years ago she was a little girl with pigtails, accompanied by U.S. Marshals to protect her from the angry mob of White protesters as she, Gail Etienne and Tessie Prevost helped integrate New Orleans public schools.

