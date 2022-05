The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more. The Long Beach State men’s volleyball team came up short in the NCAA championship against Hawaii Saturday evening, falling in straight sets in a match that saw them behind late in all three sets, a few points shy of a chance to threaten. The Beach were outblocked 8-1 in the match and fell in straight sets, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO