COVID In Minnesota: 2,345 New Cases Confirmed, And 4 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported 2,345 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with four more deaths.

The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,463,955, including nearly 69,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,525 Minnesotans.

The state’s case growth rate stands at 23.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s above the high risk threshold, and the rate has been climbing for more than a month now.

The hospitalization rate is back above the caution mark after plummeting earlier this year. It stands 5.8 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents.

There have now been 62,817 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,536 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, there were 297 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 24 of them requiring intensive care.

Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine does, and 49% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. Gov. Tim Walz and MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm were scheduled to receive their second booster shots on Wednesday.

In all, 9.86 million vaccine shots have been delivered.