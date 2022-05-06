ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Oligarchs speaking out against the war signal that Putin is losing his grip on Russia's elite, says the head of the Justice Department's KleptoCapture group

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MC5ei_0fVF6yI100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huIt8_0fVF6yI100
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) toasts holding a glass of vodka with Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov (R) and Presidential Administration Chief of Staff Sergei Ivanov (C).

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Several Russian oligarchs have publicly broadcasted their opposition to the Ukraine war — a sign that Putin is losing his grip on the country's elite, the head of the Justice Department's KleptoCapture group told CNN in an interview published Friday.

While discussing the impact of sanctioning Russian oligarchs, KleptoCapture lead Andrew Adams pointed to statements made "by people who previously were actively supportive of the Kremlin or criminally silent about its actions, who have now come forward to complain about the latest effort to inflict damage in Ukraine."

"That is the signal that I would look for in terms of the solidity and stability of Putin's grip on these people," he added.

Sanctioned billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska were some of the first Russian businessmen to share their disapproval of the invasion, a rare showing of public disagreement with the Kremlin.

Fridman, the founder of Russia's largest private bank and one of the country's richest men, later told Bloomberg that it would be "suicide" to directly challenge Putin on the war and said oligarchs like him have no influence over the president.

Very few oligarchs have gone as far as to criticize Putin directly — and those that have said they swiftly paid the price.

Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov told The New York Times that the Putin administration forced him to sell his 35% share in the digital bank Tinkoff after he harshly critiqued the Kremlin's military campaign on Instagram .

"I couldn't discuss the price," Tinkov told the Times. "It was like a hostage — you take what you are offered. I couldn't negotiate."

Despite the uncommon pushback from Russia's oligarchs, experts say it's unlikely that sanctioning oligarchs will have any real sway over the Kremlin's military decisions.

"Right now, the reality is that the only person who is going to change Putin's mind is Putin himself," Tom Keatinge, the founding director of the Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies (CFCS) at RUSI, told Insider last month. "Sanctioning oligarchs is a PR exercise.  It has value as it keeps the conflict in the public eye, but it seems highly unlikely any one of the sanctions oligarchs is going to change his calculus."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 10

Christine Eckenrode
4d ago

Still waiting for Putin's power to be overthrown. Why is this process taking so long? When people start losing money, they are going to want the source eliminated. Especially when it is happening to many, and the source is the same.

Reply
10
Greg Misenko
3d ago

Keep the pressure on all of them. They know that the war isn't right all the troops Russia is losing. They are in the know!

Reply
8
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleg Deripaska
Person
Sergei Ivanov
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Ukraine#The Justice Department#Kleptocapture#Russian#A Justice Dept#Cnn#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Australia issues crushing blow to Putin and his cronies by hitting more than 70 Russian politicians and 30 'puppet' Ukrainian officials with more sanctions

Australia has moved to further sanction more than 70 Russian politicians and more than 30 'puppet' Ukrainian government officials installed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The move comes as Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces are attacking the encircled Azovstal steel works plant in Mariupol after a ceasefire...
WORLD
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Vladimir Putin’s health under fresh scrutiny as video shows him ‘shaking uncontrollably’

A resurfaced video showning Vladimir Putin shaking uncontrollably has sparking fresh concerns about the Russian president’s health. The footage shows him seemingly suffering hand and leg tremors as he welcomed Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to a meeting in mid-February, just days before he launched his invasion of Ukraine. Mr Putin is seen holding one hand to his chest while the other is in a fist, sparking speculation online that he may have Parkinson’s disease.As his hand begins to tremor uncontrollably, Mr Putin pulls it close to his chest, in an apparent attempt to stop the shaking. However, as...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Business Insider

Business Insider

488K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy