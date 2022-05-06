ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferies says CEO Handler's Instagram account hacked

By Reuters
 5 days ago
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

May 6 (Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N) said on Friday the Instagram account of its Chief Executive Officer Rich Handler had been hacked.

"Any stories related to discounted sales of shares, crypto donations or donations to Ukraine ... that appear on that hacked Instagram account are categorically false," Jefferies said.

Jefferies said it was working with Instagram-owner Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) to get back control of the social media account.

Handler is a prolific user of the social media platform, and has used his Instagram account to post updates on the bank's return to office policies in the past.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

