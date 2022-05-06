ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAA Survey: How do you plan on celebrating Mother's Day?

By News5 Staff
 4 days ago
We're in the run-up to celebrating Mother's Day this Sunday. News5 would like to know how you plan on celebrating Mother's Day?

Results:
35% Take Her Out to Eat
28% Gifts
25% Talk On The Phone
12% Give Her The Day Off

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Need ideas on what to do? Here are some hints from VisitCOS.com

Mother's Day shopping event at G44 and Kreuser Galleries

  • May 7; 12-5:00pm - Flowers, live painting emo, jewelry, baked goods, teas, and poetry for your mom.

Mother's Day Paddleboard Yoga and Sound Bath

  • May 8, 9:00am, This special Paddleboard Yoga class includes a beautiful sound bath during Savasana.

Mom's Night Out at Painting with a Twist

  • May 8 6-8pm- Create a beautiful painting and mom's get a free drink!

Mother's Day celebration at The Steakhouse at Flying Horse

  • May 8 11a-7pm - Make Mother's Day memorable this year and treat your loved one to an incredible stay at Destination Broadmoor!

Mom deserves and elegant brunch at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

  • May 8 10am-6pm - Spoil mom with free bubble, savory entrees and decadent resorts.

Treat Mom Like A Queen at Glen Eyrie Castle

  • May 8 9am, 10:30am, 12pm, 1:30pm - Make heartwarming memories and enjoy a delicious brunch with loved ones. $65 adults; $35 children 3-12.

Brunch on the Railroad

  • May 7-8; 12:30pm departure - A delicious, locally-sources brunch with Holy Cross Abbey wine and Colorado beer flights. Prices vary based on seating selection.

Mother's Day High Tea at Miramont Castle

  • May 8 11am or 1pm - Miramont Castle's High Tea offers and elegant 4-course experience featuring tea, scones with Devonshire cream, preserves and infused butter.

Mother's Day with The Wolves at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center

  • May 8 at 9am - Spend time with the wolves! The day includes a wolf tour, a flower for mom and snacks. $40 adults/$20 children 6-11.

Family Photos at KINDLE

  • Book through May 8 - A perfect opportunity to offer mommy and me/or unique family photos.

Tea at McAllister House

  • Saturday, May 7, 11a-2:00pm - Enjoy a Cream Tea in the carriage house followed by a tour of the charming McAllister House.

Mother's Day Buffet at Viewhouse Colorado Springs

  • Sunday, May 8, 9a-3:00pm - Moms get a free glass of champagne and a flower. Spoil Mom with mimosas, savory entrees and specialty desserts.

Mother's Day at Venetucci Farm Sunday, May 8, 11am-1:30pm - Enjoy a picnic-style gathering with games, live music and more. Tickets are $85 and includes a beautiful bouquet. Use hello@venetuccifarm.org to learn more.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

