Missoula Gives, Bitterroot Gives fundraiser continues Friday

By Mike Powers
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - One of the biggest fundraisers of the year for many Missoula area non-profits is continuing on Friday.

Missoula Gives in conjunction with Bitterroot Gives is an initiative of the Missoula Community Foundation to help raise money for nearly 200 non-profits.

The 26-hour online effort helps connect people to causes they care about.

It's an impressive list — ranging from from animal protection, mental health programs, fighting child and drug abuse, to helping out the local arts and entertainment communities.

The giving ends at 7 p.m. Friday. Learn more at https://www.missoulagives.org/ .

