Sports quiz of the week: scorers, starts, sprints, streaks and splurges

By Paul Campbell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

  1. The Champions League final is in France this year. What happened the last time Liverpool played in a European Cup final in Paris?

    1. They lost to Marseille, who were jeered throughout by Parisian fans

    2. They lost to Hamburg, whose winning goal was scored by Kevin Keegan

    3. They beat Real Madrid, their opponents in the final this year

    4. They drew 1-1 and played a replay – in Liverpool – which they won 4-0

  2. Which Liverpudlian has scored in a European Cup final in Paris?

    1. Steven Gerrard

    2. Phil Neal

    3. Steve McManaman

    4. Alan Kennedy

    England beat France in the Women’s Six Nations on Saturday, extending their winning streak to how many games?

    1. Nine

    2. 15

    3. 23

    4. 39

  4. Lester Wright ran 100 metres in 26.34 seconds this week. Why was that impressive?

    1. He was underwater

    2. He was on the moon

    3. He is 100 years old

    4. He had three men on his back

  5. Dover Athletic have played 42 matches in the National League this season. How many points do they have in the league table?

    1. None

    2. Two

    3. 105

    4. 126

    The shirt Diego Maradona wore against England in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup – when he scored one goal with his hand and another by dribbling around half the England team – was sold at auction this week. How much did it fetch?

    1. £87,500

    2. £500,000

    3. £2.6m

    4. £7.1m

  7. The sum paid for Maradona’s shirt set a new record for the most expensive item of sports memorabilia ever sold at auction. What held the record previously?

    1. The ball used in Tom Brady's last game in the NFL

    2. The Olympic Manifesto, a manuscript written by Pierre de Coubertin in 1892

    3. The tennis racket used by Serena Williams when she won her first grand slam in 1999

    4. The boots Geoff Hurst wore in the 1966 World Cup final

  8. Complete this sequence: San Marino, Monaco, Belgium, Vatican City, Greece, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Northern Ireland, Netherlands, Israel ...

    1. Italy

    2. Scotland

    3. Jersey

    4. Hungary

    Ronnie O’Sullivan has won another world title. In how many different decades has he won the Snooker World Championship?

    1. Two

    2. Three

    3. Four

    4. Five

  10. Rangers have reached the Europa League final. Who were the last Scottish club to win a European trophy?

    1. Celtic

    2. Dundee United

    3. Rangers

    4. Aberdeen

Solutions

1:C - Real Madrid have won the trophy twice in Paris, including the very first European Cup final in 1956., 2:C - McManaman scored one of Real Madrid's goals when they beat Valencia 3-0 in the 2000 final in Paris., 3:C - England have not lost since 2019; they have won the last four Women’s Six Nations titles; and are going into the Women’s Rugby World Cup later this year No 1 in the world rankings. , 4:C - Wright set a new world record. “If you’re going to go out to run a race, you should really try to win,” he said before the race. “I don’t know how you can run to be second or third.”, 5:A - They have lost 36 games, drawn six and won two – but they were also given a 12-point deduction, which leaves them with no points overall., 6:D - Maradona gave the shirt to the England midfielder Steve Hodge after the match. Two years ago Hodge said it would be “disrespectful and totally wrong” to sell the shirt, but he has seen some sense., 7:B - The manuscript was bought by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov – once a shareholder in Arsenal – for $8.8m in 2019. He has since donated it to the Olympics Museum in Switzerland., 8:D - These are the countries that have hosted the first stage of the Giro d’Italia, which begins this weekend in Budapest., 9:B - O’Sullivan has won seven world titles – in 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2022., 10:D - They beat Real Madrid in the Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1983. Alex Ferguson was the Aberdeen manager at the time.

Scores

  1. 6 and above.

    That's a fine score. Have a great weekend.

  2. 5 and above.

    That's a decent score. Have a great weekend.

  3. 4 and above.

    Ah well. Better luck next week.

  4. 3 and above.

    Ah well. Better luck next week.

  5. 2 and above.

    Ah well. Better luck next week.

  6. 1 and above.

    Ah well. Better luck next week.

  7. 7 and above.

    That's a great score. Have a great weekend.

  8. 8 and above.

    That's a super score. Have a great weekend.

  9. 9 and above.

    That's a super score. Have a great weekend.

  10. 0 and above.

    Ah well. Better luck next week.

  11. 10 and above.

    Perfection. Have a great weekend.

Community Policy