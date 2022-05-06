Sports quiz of the week: scorers, starts, sprints, streaks and splurges

Related
Major League Baseball will play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city. The league agreed to hold “major events” in the UK capital over the next five years, MLB said in a joint announcement with London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, on Monday.
LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Britain's three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty will not participate at next month's swimming world championships in Budapest after fracturing a bone in his foot, the 27-year-old said on Wednesday. Peaty, an eight-time world champion and holder of the 50m and 100m breastroke titles, said he...
The exponential increase in saltwater crocodile populations in the Northern Territory in recent decades may be partly a result of them preying on feral pigs, new research suggests. Scientists who have analysed the diets of saltwater crocodiles in the Territory believe the reptiles have shifted from marine prey to predominantly...
Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has brought shame on Russia and the sacrifices its people made to defeat Nazi Germany in the second world war, leaders of the G7 group of leading western economies have said in a statement marking the 77th anniversary of the end of the global conflict.
Farmers have been forced to dump thousands of avocados in far north Queensland because of an oversupply of the fruit and increased transportation and packaging costs. Jan De Lai, a resident of Atherton in far north Queensland, posted the photos of the discarded avocados to Facebook after finding them at the tip.
Andy Warhol’s famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe has sold for $195m at auction, setting a new a record for a work by an American artist. Shot Sage Blue Marilyn is one in a series of portraits Warhol made of the actress following her death in 1962 and has since become one of pop art’s best-known pieces.
Nick Cave has announced that his oldest son Jethro has died, aged 31. In a brief statement, he wrote: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”. Jethro was born in 1991 to Nick...
Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in an Orlando shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting early on Monday morning. Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence Dority, 29, was present at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.
