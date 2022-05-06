ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanport, NJ

Monmouth Park opens for the season Saturday on the same day as the Kentucky Derby

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Kentucky Derby may take place a long way from the Jersey Shore, but there will be plenty of action Saturday at Monmouth Park in Oceanport.

Here is a look at the favorites:

Zandon: 3-1

Epicenter: 7-2

Messier: 8-1

There are 20 horses in the race. Eight horses are 30-1.

Nick Cioffi, of Oradell, says he’s going with Messier to win because he loves hockey.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know it until about 10 minutes ago,” says Cioffi. “I was listening to a radio station sports talk , and it said the horse was named after the hockey player.”

Some pick their horse by playing their numbers, while others prefer the local angle.

The horse Cyberknife is owned by someone who spent a lot of time at Monmouth Park over the years.

“From Ocean Township, he’s owned horses his whole life and he’s finally got a horse in the derby so I’m excited,” says Bobby Fox, of Ocean Township.

Monmouth Park live racing begins Saturday at 2 p.m. All the derby festivities include a best hat and best dressed couple contest, family fun day events from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the picnic area, mint juleps and live music.

New Jersey Transit customers can take North Jersey Coast Line trains to Monmouth Park Station when the track is open for live racing.

