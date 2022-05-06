ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ossining, NY

Security ramped up at Ossining HS after teen arrested for hitting student with car

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrP3a_0fVF5jOz00

Extra security was in place this morning at Ossining High School following a fight between several teens.

A 17-year-old student from Sleepy Hollow got into a heated argument Thursday with three Ossining High School students in the back driveway of the school. According to school officials, the teens knew each other, and the 17-year-old waved a knife in a threatening way before he jumped into his car and nicked one of the students with his car.

MORE: Ossining schools: Teen from neighboring community brought knife to HS, hit student with car while fleeing

That student was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Police later located the 17-year-old off campus and took him into custody.

School officials say while they believe this was an isolated incident, extra police presence will be on campus to make sure students and staff feel safe.

"We take security very, very seriously. We have strong relationships with our police department. This is what we hope and expect is an isolated situation,” says Ossining Schools Superintendent Ray Sanchez.

The 17-year-old suspect from Sleepy Hollow is facing several charges. Police say he was being released to his parents and is expected at Family Court.


Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Teen arrested for bomb threat against NFA North

CITY OF NEWBURGH – A 17-year-old Newburgh resident was arrested on Friday for making a bomb threat against a school on May 2nd. He is facing two felony charges for his alleged actions. Police say that the teenage Newburgh resident made the bomb threat against Newburgh Free Academy’s (NFA)...
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sleepy Hollow, NY
Sleepy Hollow, NY
Crime & Safety
Ossining, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ossining, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ossining High School#Hs#Ossining Schools#Family Court
Daily Voice

Accused Drug Dealer In Berks County Sold Deadly Fentanyl Dose: DA

A 24-year-old woman from Berks County has been arrested in connection with the fentanyl death of one of her alleged customers, authorities said. Yoli Eisenhardt, of Fleetwood, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of communication facility, delivery of a controlled substance, and other related offenses in the death of a woman, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy