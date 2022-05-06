Security ramped up at Ossining HS after teen arrested for hitting student with car

Extra security was in place this morning at Ossining High School following a fight between several teens.

A 17-year-old student from Sleepy Hollow got into a heated argument Thursday with three Ossining High School students in the back driveway of the school. According to school officials, the teens knew each other, and the 17-year-old waved a knife in a threatening way before he jumped into his car and nicked one of the students with his car.

That student was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Police later located the 17-year-old off campus and took him into custody.

School officials say while they believe this was an isolated incident, extra police presence will be on campus to make sure students and staff feel safe.

"We take security very, very seriously. We have strong relationships with our police department. This is what we hope and expect is an isolated situation,” says Ossining Schools Superintendent Ray Sanchez.

The 17-year-old suspect from Sleepy Hollow is facing several charges. Police say he was being released to his parents and is expected at Family Court.



