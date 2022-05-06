ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Brian Boyle and Jeff Carter Struggling to Keep Up vs. Rangers

By Nicholas Brlansky
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqPZJ_0fVF5cDu00

Changes could be important for the Pittsburgh Penguins moving forward.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Pittsburgh Penguins fell 5-2 to the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the first round, evening the series 1-1. For the second-straight game, it seemed as if both teams were evenly matched, with the scoring chances favoring the Penguins by a slight margin (39-35).

If you're a Penguins fan, you're probably happy to see a split in the first couple of games in this series, but with Game 3 in Pittsburgh, the Penguins have a few glaring holes in their lineup.

The Penguins have been lucky to get great performances from Brian Boyle and Jeff Carter for stretches of this season. Boyle, a 37-year-old fourth liner, came to the Penguins on a PTO (Paid Try-Out) and made the team due to injuries at the center position.

After a year away from the game, the veteran was a staple for the team and even added a slight scoring touch with 11 goals. However, in this series, Boyle seems to be a step behind the quick-footed New York Rangers.

Through two games Boyle has averaged 13:16 of ice time and hasn't contributed on the scoresheet. Worse than that, he has been out of place defensively at 5v5 and on the penalty kill.

In Game 1, he finished with a team-low 15:59 of ice time (in a game spanning 106 minutes), most likely due to his lack of defensive awareness, which caused him to cover the point instead of the cutting. Andrew Copp would then bury the Rangers second goal of the game.

He followed that up with a performance where he repeatedly failed to clear the puck on the penalty kill and get embarrassed in the high slot by an Adam Fox pump fake. Once Jason Zucker inevitably returns to the lineup, Boyle should be scratched in favor of a player like Drew O'Connor.

O'Connor played in his first career playoff game last night and, despite only playing under seven minutes, was able to show off the positives of him being in the lineup. His ability to get in fast on the forecheck, as well as his transition speed was on full display early on in Game 2.

While he was a -2 on the scoresheet, he produced an even number of scoring chances (4-4) when he was on the ice at 5v5, according to Natural Stat Trick. O'Connor's skill set seems to match up better with how the Penguins are looking to stifle the Rangers attack.

Jeff Carter is an entirely different situation. Carter has looked like a pedestrian on the third line for the better part of the calendar year, scoring just three times in the final month of the season.

This series has provided more of the same for Carter. The only notable play on his resume was his run-in with Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin late in last night's contest.

While Carter hasn't directly been costing the Penguins goals, his lack of production is stalling his linemates in this series. Unfortunately, the Penguins aren't exactly full of players with recent and extensive experience at the center position. Evan Rodrigues stepped into that role early in the season but has played much better on the wing this season.

The Penguins could consider minimizing Carter's role by swapping him with current fourth-line center Teddy Blueger. While Blueger hasn't been much better offensively, he provides the necessary speed and forechecking ability to potentially open up scoring chances for wingers like Rodrigues and Brock McGinn. Both have played considerably better than their center to this point.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan has always been loyal to his players, and that may continue with Boyle and Carter. But a look at the first two games of this series would suggest that something needs to change in the Penguins bottom six.

Game 3 of this series will be on Saturday at PGG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

10 Takeaways From Game 2: Goaltending Isn't Penguins Problem

Reasons to Feel Confident in Louis Domingue

Kapanen, Rodrigues Need to Return to Old Form for Pens

10 Takeaways From Penguins Game 1 Win Over Rangers

Sidney Crosby's Season of Milestones Continues Into Playoffs

Penguins Have Impressive History of Backup Goalies in Postseason

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers' Chris Kreider Calls Out Penguins Fans

Pittsburgh Penguins fans were loving the team's dominant scoring performance in the first period of Game 3. So much so, that they began letting New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin about it. Fans started chanting "Igor" while the Pens went up 4-1 in the first period. And, of course, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The surprising reason the Islanders fired Barry Trotz, revealed

The New York Islanders made the surprising decision to fire head coach Barry Trotz on Monday after a disappointing 2021-22 season. The move came as a shock to many considering the defensive improvements the Islanders had made under Trotz, but recent rumors have shed some more light onto the organization’s decision. According to Nick Kypreos, Islanders star Mathew Barzal and Trotz apparently didn’t see eye to eye, with a void emerging between the two. When push came to shove, the Islanders chose to back their star player, rather than their coach, severing ties with Trotz in order to keep Barzal happy.
NHL
markerzone.com

ANALYST BELIEVES RELATIONSHIP WITH BARZAL LED TO FIRING OF TROTZ

Many were surprised to hear that on early Monday morning, New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello made the decision to fire head coach Barry Trotz. According to a more recent report, however, he may not have had much of a choice. From the outside looking in, Trotz's firing may...
ELMONT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bruins dealt brutal blow to defense for Game 5 vs. Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins have a difficult task ahead of them in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. With their first-round NHL Playoffs series even at 2-2, the Bruins will look to steal a game on the road in Raleigh on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Bruins have been hit hard by the injury bug, and will be without their top two defenders for Game 5. Both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm will remain sidelined for Game 5 on Tuesday night but could be back in time for Thursday’s Game 6, per WEEI.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: This interesting twist could decide Steelers’ Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky competition

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered into a new era this offseason following the retirement of longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Forced to search for a signal-caller for the first time since the 2004 offseason, the Steelers opted against swinging for the fences, instead bringing in free agent and former first round pick Mitch Trubisky, then spending a first round selection of their own on Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. The Steelers are expected to conduct a quarterback competition, with Trubisky and Pickett expected to be the two favorites for the job over Mason Rudolph. However, could there a be a clue already as to who could emerge out of the competition with the starting quarterback job? Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer pointed out this interesting twist.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Mcginn
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Brian Boyle
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Jeff Carter
Yardbarker

Senators fire Pierre McGuire after less than a year

The Senators hired McGuire for the position in July of 2021. He was previously employed as a scout for the Senators and became an assistant coach in 1995. He was fired from that job in 1996. McGuire's latest position with Ottawa always seemed like an odd fit from outside the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The New York Rangers
Q 105.7

Bad Call! The New York Islanders Made a Horrible Mistake Today

The New York Islanders did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the conclusion of the 2021-22 NHL regular season. Why did this happen, you may ask? How did a team that reached the Eastern Conference finals in back-to-back seasons follow that up with a 9th-place finish in the conference? There were certain factors that played into their demise, but most fans would agree, the head coach was not the root of the issue.
ELMONT, NY
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
92
Followers
34
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy