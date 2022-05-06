Ryan Reynolds opens up about parenting three daughters with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has spoken candidly about parenting his three daughters with Blake Lively and how important it is for the couple to have a “division of labour”.

The 45-year-old actor discussed his wife and three children, James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two, in a recent clip from Netflix’s My Guest No Needs No Introduction with David Letterman .

When David Letterman asked Reynolds if he makes food for his family, the Deadpool star said: “Blake, full disclosure, really showed me how to do all this,” as he appears to be putting together a meal.

“Who runs the show here?” Letterman asked, to which Reynolds responded: “Blake runs the show, I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn’t for her.”

Letterman then asked if any “anxiety would set in” for Reynolds if Lively went out of town to visit family and left her husband in charge of their children.

While the actor joked that he wouldn’t allow his wife to “visit her family,” he also noted how vital it is to have a “division of labour” in his marriage when caring for three daughters.

“I would, first off, never let her go visit her family,” he joked, before adding: “If I was just with the girls, I think I would find it pretty exciting at first, and then there would be, with three girls, that division of labour is very important.”

Lively and Reynolds have been married for almost 10 years now, as the couple tied the knot in September 2012. They welcomed their first daughter James in December 2014.

Reynolds has previously opened up about how much he loves being a parent. While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2020, he expressed how much he enjoys being a “girl dad”.

“I have three daughters which I never in a million years would have imagined,” he said. “I have three brothers, I’m the youngest of four boys. So, for me to have three daughters is just such a ride and I love every second of it.”

He also acknowledged how he makes sure that he’s there for his daughters throughout his busy career. More specifically, he said that when he or Lively have to go somewhere for work, their entire family gets to “travel all over the place” together.

“I try to be as present as possible,” he continued. “We don’t split up. I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we travel all over the place and we just all go together. That’s been the best part of it, we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”