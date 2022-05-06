ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Canby teen performs with The Portland Ballet

By Emily Matlock
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tVjX_0fVF37DA00 Sydney Marsh will dance in 'Current/Classic' show this month and is on track to begin a professional dance career.

Sydney Marsh has been dancing since she was three years old. She has tried all styles of dance, but ballet has her heart.

"I have really focused on just doing ballet because I found that that's my passion," the 17-year-old Canby native said. "I have such a strong love for it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I98Yd_0fVF37DA00

Marsh, a senior at Oregon Charter Academy, has been training in The Portland Ballet's career track program, which prepares students for a professional career. She will dance in The Portland Ballet's show "Current/Classic" on May 13-14.

The Portland Ballet is a world-class dance academy, drawing students from all over the metro area and the Northwest. Many alumni go on to dance in professional companies and conservatory programs.

"Current/Classic" will feature a mixed-repertoire program of contemporary and classical pieces that showcase the academy's advanced company dancers. The bill includes August Bournonville's iconic "Napoli," and the vibrant "Concerto in F" with music by George Gershwin, in which Marsh performs the lead.

"Concerto in F" was originally created for TPB's artistic director Nancy Davis. "I think it's so special that I get to do that role that was created for her and work with her on it," Marsh said.

The bill also includes new work titled "Q" by Nick Le-Jurica that pays tribute to the classics and the essence of ballet, and Oregon dance legend Dennis Spaight's passionate "Gloria." Special guest performances by Shaun Keylock Company will feature works by notable Portland choreographers Josie Moseley and Gregg Bielemeier.

Marsh has studied ballet for 11 years and practices up to 20 hours a week. Her passion for dance will soon pay off: next year, she will join St. Louis Ballet to continue her professional dance career.

"I think ballet is such a beautiful art form," she said. "It's really a great way to express yourself without having to use words. I'm really grateful that I get to do ballet every day."

Two concerts will take place May 13-14, at 7:30 p.m., at Lincoln Performance Hall at Portland State University. General admission tickets start at $15. Information can be found at theportlandballet.org or 503-452-8448. Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination, or a negative antigen rapid COVID-19 test within 24 hours.

Comments / 0

Related
Canby Herald

Canby to host Christian writing event

The Cascade Christian Writers Conference offers writers a chance to meet and share work with editors and agents.Both fiction and nonfiction writers eager to connect with editors and agents who can publish their work will find those opportunities at Canby Grove Conference Center June 23-26, during the Cascade Christian Writers Conference. The nonprofit conference features keynote addresses by Tricia Goyer, author of more than 70 fiction, nonfiction and children's books, as well as seven intensive morning coaching classes and 23 afternoon workshops. Topics for hands-on coaching classes, taught by experienced authors, editors and agents, include writing nonfiction from the...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Garden Club names Yard of the Month

Conifers are a passion for Shawn Martin and Laurie Dove as they landscape their 10th Avenue property.The Canby Garden Club recognized Shawn Martin's property as its first Yard of the Month for the 2022 season. For more than a decade, Martin and Laurie Dove have put an emphasis on conifers in their landscape planning at 810 N.W. 10th Ave. in Canby. "I became passionate about conifers a few years back when I started practicing the art of bonsai," Martin said. A visit to Martin's home reveals a front yard that features subalpine firs, mountain and western hemlocks, weeping Alaska cedars, lodgepole pine and weeping Norway spruce. But that's only the beginning — there also are Hinoki cypress, Chief Joseph pole pine and a weeping white pine in the yard. "We have carried our love of evergreens and conifers to the backyard as well," Martin said, "with a couple of Hortsman blue atlas cedars and multiple Mugo pines." {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
35
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy