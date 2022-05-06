Canby teen performs with The Portland Ballet

Sydney Marsh will dance in 'Current/Classic' show this month and is on track to begin a professional dance career.

Sydney Marsh has been dancing since she was three years old. She has tried all styles of dance, but ballet has her heart.

"I have really focused on just doing ballet because I found that that's my passion," the 17-year-old Canby native said. "I have such a strong love for it."

Marsh, a senior at Oregon Charter Academy, has been training in The Portland Ballet's career track program, which prepares students for a professional career. She will dance in The Portland Ballet's show "Current/Classic" on May 13-14.

The Portland Ballet is a world-class dance academy, drawing students from all over the metro area and the Northwest. Many alumni go on to dance in professional companies and conservatory programs.

"Current/Classic" will feature a mixed-repertoire program of contemporary and classical pieces that showcase the academy's advanced company dancers. The bill includes August Bournonville's iconic "Napoli," and the vibrant "Concerto in F" with music by George Gershwin, in which Marsh performs the lead.

"Concerto in F" was originally created for TPB's artistic director Nancy Davis. "I think it's so special that I get to do that role that was created for her and work with her on it," Marsh said.

The bill also includes new work titled "Q" by Nick Le-Jurica that pays tribute to the classics and the essence of ballet, and Oregon dance legend Dennis Spaight's passionate "Gloria." Special guest performances by Shaun Keylock Company will feature works by notable Portland choreographers Josie Moseley and Gregg Bielemeier.

Marsh has studied ballet for 11 years and practices up to 20 hours a week. Her passion for dance will soon pay off: next year, she will join St. Louis Ballet to continue her professional dance career.

"I think ballet is such a beautiful art form," she said. "It's really a great way to express yourself without having to use words. I'm really grateful that I get to do ballet every day."

Two concerts will take place May 13-14, at 7:30 p.m., at Lincoln Performance Hall at Portland State University. General admission tickets start at $15. Information can be found at theportlandballet.org or 503-452-8448. Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination, or a negative antigen rapid COVID-19 test within 24 hours.