Pennsylvania State

Trump's Own Campaign Strategy Being Used Against Him in Pennsylvania

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Frustrated Republicans are calling Trump's Senate pick a "RINO' and urging voters to cast their ballot for a more conservative...

IThinkThereforeIAm
4d ago

trump and Oz are both RINOs. Anyone who supports both are RINOs, too. trumo has never been a republican. He only ran on the ticket because he knew intelligent people wouldn't vote for him. His own words, "I love the poorly uneducated." And you who voted for him proved his point. He uses you for HIS benefit, not for yours or for the country's. Too bad we can't separate the red from the blue and let red be ran by your leader, and blue ran by our leader to prove that the red wouldn't and couldn't survive without the blue.

Poker ♣️ Face
4d ago

Drumpf was a lifelong Democrat until Obama won the presidency, and then his racism made him switch parties. He's HARDLY the one to be calling anybody a "RINO"

AP_000642.eacc70486dac4a4ea54885c8f88b6d4e.2121
4d ago

Oz is a big joke. Seems like some Trumpets are changing their minds about the Fake One and his followers. Republicans come back where you know you should be. If they are not in jail soon. Mmmmm

